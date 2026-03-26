Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Johnson Outdoor is one of 257 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Johnson Outdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOUT's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JOUT has moved about 12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Johnson Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kontoor Brands (KTB). The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.

For Kontoor Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Johnson Outdoor belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that JOUT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kontoor Brands, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved -7.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Johnson Outdoor and Kontoor Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.