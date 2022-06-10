Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Jakks Pacific (JAKK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Jakks Pacific is one of 284 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Jakks Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JAKK has moved about 28.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 29.4% on average. This means that Jakks Pacific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is K12 (LRN). The stock is up 9.6% year-to-date.

For K12, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so JAKK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

K12, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #98. The industry has moved -12.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Jakks Pacific and K12. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

