Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Interparfums (IPAR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Interparfums is one of 259 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Interparfums is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IPAR has returned 48% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 8.4%. This means that Interparfums is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marcus (MCS). The stock is up 91.4% year-to-date.

In Marcus' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Interparfums belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.5% so far this year, so IPAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Marcus belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -0.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Interparfums and Marcus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.