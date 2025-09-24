Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging IMAX (IMAX) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Imax (IMAX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Imax is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Imax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMAX's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IMAX has returned 27.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.4% on average. This shows that Imax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Perdoceo Education (PRDO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.8%.

The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Imax belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.3% this year, meaning that IMAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Perdoceo Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.4%.

Imax and Perdoceo Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

