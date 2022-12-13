Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hyatt Hotels (H) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hyatt Hotels (H) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hyatt Hotels is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hyatt Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for H's full-year earnings has moved 62.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, H has moved about 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -32.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hyatt Hotels is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE). The stock is up 20% year-to-date.

For Grand Canyon Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hyatt Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, so H is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hyatt Hotels and Grand Canyon Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.