Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hugo Boss (BOSSY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hugo Boss (BOSSY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hugo Boss is one of 246 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hugo Boss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOSSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BOSSY has moved about 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.6%. This shows that Hugo Boss is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carter's (CRI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.9%.

In Carter's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hugo Boss is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.1% this year, meaning that BOSSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carter's, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -24.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hugo Boss and Carter's as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.