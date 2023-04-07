Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hilton Grand Vacations is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hilton Grand Vacations is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HGV has gained about 14.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hilton Grand Vacations is outperforming its peers so far this year.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.5%.

In B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hilton Grand Vacations belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.7% this year, meaning that HGV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #177. The industry has moved -1.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hilton Grand Vacations and B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

