Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hasbro (HAS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hasbro (HAS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hasbro is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HAS has gained about 43% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12%. This means that Hasbro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ralph Lauren (RL). The stock is up 37% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Ralph Lauren's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hasbro belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21% this year, meaning that HAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ralph Lauren falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -28%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hasbro and Ralph Lauren as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.