Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has H World Group (HTHT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

H World Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. H World Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HTHT has returned about 46.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.3% on average. This shows that H World Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SharkNinja, Inc. (SN). The stock is up 17.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SharkNinja, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, H World Group belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1% so far this year, so HTHT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SharkNinja, Inc., however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved -5.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to H World Group and SharkNinja, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

