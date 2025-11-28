Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Guess (GES) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Guess (GES) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Guess is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 265 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GES has gained about 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.5% on average. This means that Guess is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY). The stock is up 50.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Naspers Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.2% so far this year, so GES is performing better in this area.

Naspers Ltd., however, belongs to the Cable Television industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #215. The industry has moved -33.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Guess and Naspers Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

