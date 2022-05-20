Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Gray Television (GTN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gray Television (GTN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gray Television is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gray Television is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTN's full-year earnings has moved 38.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GTN has returned about 0.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 30.7% on average. As we can see, Gray Television is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.8%.

The consensus estimate for Nexstar Broadcasting Group's current year EPS has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gray Television is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 53.2% so far this year, so GTN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nexstar Broadcasting Group is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Gray Television and Nexstar Broadcasting Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

