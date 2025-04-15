Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Gray Media Inc. (GTN) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Gray Media (GTN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gray Media is one of 257 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gray Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTN's full-year earnings has moved 35.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GTN has returned 6.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 10.7% on average. This means that Gray Media is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.

The consensus estimate for Naspers Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gray Media is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.8% so far this year, so GTN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Naspers Ltd. however, belongs to the Cable Television industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -6.3% so far this year.

Gray Media and Naspers Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

