Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging GIII Apparel Group (GIII) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

G-III Apparel Group is one of 279 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. G-III Apparel Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GIII has returned 79.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -0.5%. This means that G-III Apparel Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lululemon (LULU). The stock is up 20.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lululemon's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, G-III Apparel Group belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.4% so far this year, meaning that GIII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Lululemon is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on G-III Apparel Group and Lululemon as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

