Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging GDEV Inc. (GDEV) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. GDEV Inc. (GDEV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GDEV Inc. is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GDEV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDEV's full-year earnings has moved 21.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GDEV has gained about 14% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 5.9%. This means that GDEV Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Laureate Education (LAUR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.9%.

The consensus estimate for Laureate Education's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GDEV Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that GDEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Laureate Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +5.8% so far this year.

GDEV Inc. and Laureate Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

