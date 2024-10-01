Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Funko (FNKO) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Funko-A (FNKO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Funko-A is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNKO's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FNKO has returned about 58.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This shows that Funko-A is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE). The stock has returned 33.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Madison Square Garden Entertainment's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Funko-A belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.2% this year, meaning that FNKO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Madison Square Garden Entertainment falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.7%.

Funko-A and Madison Square Garden Entertainment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

