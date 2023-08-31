Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging fuboTV (FUBO) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

fuboTV Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FUBO has returned about 36.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12%. This means that fuboTV Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marriott International (MAR). The stock is up 37.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Marriott International's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, fuboTV Inc. belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.5% so far this year, so FUBO is performing better in this area.

Marriott International, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #107. The industry has moved +22% so far this year.

fuboTV Inc. and Marriott International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

