Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Fox (FOXA) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fox (FOXA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Fox is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FOXA has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.9%. This shows that Fox is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Live Nation (LYV). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

In Live Nation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that FOXA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Live Nation belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved 0% year to date.

Fox and Live Nation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.