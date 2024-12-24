Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Fox (FOXA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fox (FOXA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fox is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FOXA has moved about 66.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12.9%. This means that Fox is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

OneSpaWorld (OSW) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.4%.

In OneSpaWorld's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.3% this year, meaning that FOXA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, OneSpaWorld falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.1%.

Fox and OneSpaWorld could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

