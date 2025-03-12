Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Fox (FOX) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fox Corporation (FOX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fox Corporation is one of 268 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, FOX has moved about 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5% on average. This shows that Fox Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.1%.

Over the past three months, Adtalem Global Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Fox Corporation belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that FOX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adtalem Global Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Fox Corporation and Adtalem Global Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

