Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flutter Entertainment is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flutter Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLUT's full-year earnings has moved 23.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FLUT has returned 3.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Flutter Entertainment is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fox (FOXA). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

For Fox, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Flutter Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that FLUT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fox, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Flutter Entertainment and Fox. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

