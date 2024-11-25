Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Flexsteel Industries is one of 270 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FLXS has returned about 216.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.6% on average. This means that Flexsteel Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Imax (IMAX). The stock has returned 67.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Imax's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.3% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Imax belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved +13.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flexsteel Industries and Imax as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.