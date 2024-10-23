Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FLXS has gained about 192.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GDEV Inc. (GDEV). The stock has returned 53.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for GDEV Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 48.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.5% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GDEV Inc. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +13.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flexsteel Industries and GDEV Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDEV Inc. (GDEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.