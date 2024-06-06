Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Flexsteel Industries is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 93.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY). The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.

For Naspers Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Naspers Ltd. falls under the Cable Television industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #180. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Flexsteel Industries and Naspers Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.