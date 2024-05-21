Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexsteel Industries is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 78% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.2%. As we can see, Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gildan Activewear (GIL). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

In Gildan Activewear's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that FLXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gildan Activewear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved -20% year to date.

Flexsteel Industries and Gildan Activewear could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

