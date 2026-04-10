Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Escalade (ESCA) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Escalade (ESCA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Escalade is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Escalade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESCA's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ESCA has returned about 30.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5.5% on average. This means that Escalade is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Interparfums (IPAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.1%.

For Interparfums, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Escalade belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, so ESCA is performing better in this area.

Interparfums, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +6.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Escalade and Interparfums. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.