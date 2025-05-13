Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Dunelm Group (DNLMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dunelm Group (DNLMY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Dunelm Group is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dunelm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNLMY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DNLMY has moved about 18.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Dunelm Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

In Madison Square Garden Entertainment's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.7% so far this year, so DNLMY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dunelm Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment as they could maintain their solid performance.

