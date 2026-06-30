Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Duluth Holdings (DLTH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Duluth Holdings (DLTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Duluth Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Duluth Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH's full-year earnings has moved 45.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DLTH has moved about 123.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.8% on average. As we can see, Duluth Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 55.4%.

Over the past three months, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Duluth Holdings is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.7% so far this year, so DLTH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #188. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.4%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Duluth Holdings and Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.