Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging DraftKings (DKNG) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DraftKings (DKNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DraftKings is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DraftKings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKNG's full-year earnings has moved 81.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DKNG has gained about 22.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.2%. This shows that DraftKings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fox Corporation (FOX). The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fox Corporation's current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DraftKings belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that DKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fox Corporation, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #67. The industry has moved +12.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on DraftKings and Fox Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

