Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Disney (DIS) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Walt Disney (DIS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Walt Disney is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS' full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DIS has returned 7.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 6.8%. As we can see, Walt Disney is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OneSpaWorld (OSW). The stock has returned 12.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, OneSpaWorld's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Walt Disney belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8% this year, meaning that DIS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

OneSpaWorld, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Walt Disney and OneSpaWorld. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

