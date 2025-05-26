Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging CuriosityStream (CURI) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

CuriosityStream Inc. is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CuriosityStream Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURI's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CURI has returned about 295.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CuriosityStream Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Bilibili (BILI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.6%.

For Bilibili, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CuriosityStream Inc. belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.3% so far this year, so CURI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bilibili, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +22.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CuriosityStream Inc. and Bilibili. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

