Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Crocs (CROX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crocs (CROX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 35.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Hyatt Hotels (H), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

Over the past three months, Hyatt Hotels' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.

Hyatt Hotels, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +11.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crocs and Hyatt Hotels as they could maintain their solid performance.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

