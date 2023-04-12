Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Crocs (CROX) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crocs (CROX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crocs is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crocs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 18.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.5% on average. This shows that Crocs is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, On Holding (ONON), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74.1%.

The consensus estimate for On Holding's current year EPS has increased 34.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Crocs belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, On Holding belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +22.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Crocs and On Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.