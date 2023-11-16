Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Comcast (CMCSA) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Comcast (CMCSA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Comcast is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CMCSA has gained about 21.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.3%. This shows that Comcast is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lululemon (LULU) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.9%.

Over the past three months, Lululemon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comcast belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.2% so far this year, so CMCSA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lululemon belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comcast and Lululemon as they could maintain their solid performance.

