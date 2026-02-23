Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Columbia Sportswear (COLM) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Columbia Sportswear is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Columbia Sportswear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that COLM has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Columbia Sportswear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.1%.

The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current year EPS has increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Columbia Sportswear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, so COLM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Flexsteel Industries falls under the Furniture industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Columbia Sportswear and Flexsteel Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

