Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Colruyt (CUYTY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 256 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CUYTY has returned about 6.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.3%.

In Naspers Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.5% so far this year, so CUYTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Naspers Ltd. however, belongs to the Cable Television industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR and Naspers Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

