Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Colruyt (CUYTY) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CUYTY has gained about 3.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.4%. This means that Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG). The stock has returned 87.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 258.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so CUYTY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +7.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR and QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

