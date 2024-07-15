Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRO's full-year earnings has moved 76.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CDRO has moved about 171.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.1% on average. This means that Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PlayAGS (AGS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.2%.

Over the past three months, PlayAGS's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 192.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.7% so far this year, so CDRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. PlayAGS is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and PlayAGS as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

