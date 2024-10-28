Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Cinemark (CNK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cinemark Holdings (CNK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cinemark Holdings is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cinemark Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's full-year earnings has moved 34.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CNK has moved about 103.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 4.7% on average. This means that Cinemark Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Carnival (CCL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.8%.

Over the past three months, Carnival's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so CNK is performing better in this area. Carnival is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Cinemark Holdings and Carnival as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

