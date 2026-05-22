Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Cimpress (CMPR) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cimpress (CMPR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Cimpress is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CMPR has moved about 42.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.4%. This shows that Cimpress is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.4%.

In Lionsgate Studios Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, so CMPR is performing better in this area.

Lionsgate Studios Corp., however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -11.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cimpress and Lionsgate Studios Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.