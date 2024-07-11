Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Churchill Downs (CHDN) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Churchill Downs (CHDN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Churchill Downs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Churchill Downs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHDN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHDN has returned about 2.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This means that Churchill Downs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.1%.

In Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Churchill Downs belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.9% so far this year, so CHDN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Churchill Downs and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.