Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Churchill Downs (CHDN) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Churchill Downs (CHDN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Churchill Downs is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Churchill Downs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHDN's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CHDN has returned about 0.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.7% on average. As we can see, Churchill Downs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cinemark Holdings (CNK). The stock has returned 20.7% year-to-date.

For Cinemark Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Churchill Downs belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that CHDN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cinemark Holdings falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #175. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.

Churchill Downs and Cinemark Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

