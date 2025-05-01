Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Charter Communications (CHTR) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Charter Communications (CHTR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Charter Communications is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Charter Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHTR's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CHTR has gained about 14.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.5%. As we can see, Charter Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Gray Media (GTN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.4%.

Over the past three months, Gray Media's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Charter Communications belongs to the Cable Television industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.2% so far this year, so CHTR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Gray Media belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +16.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Charter Communications and Gray Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gray Media Inc. (GTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.