Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Central Garden (CENTA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Central Garden is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Central Garden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENTA's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CENTA has gained about 4.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 3.1%. This shows that Central Garden is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cimpress (CMPR). The stock has returned 12.9% year-to-date.

In Cimpress' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Central Garden belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that CENTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Central Garden and Cimpress could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.