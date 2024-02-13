Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Cedar Fair (FUN) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cedar Fair, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUN's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FUN has gained about 7.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This shows that Cedar Fair, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE). The stock has returned 15.5% year-to-date.

For Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Cedar Fair, L.P. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so FUN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Cedar Fair, L.P. and Madison Square Garden Entertainment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

