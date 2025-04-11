Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Capcom (CCOEY) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 16.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 11.2%. As we can see, Capcom Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sony (SONY). The stock is up 8.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sony's current year EPS has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.7% so far this year, meaning that CCOEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sony falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.6%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Capcom Co., Ltd. and Sony as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

