Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Capcom (CCOEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCOEY has gained about 28.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. As we can see, Capcom Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fox Corporation (FOX). The stock is up 47.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fox Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better in this area.

Fox Corporation, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +32.5% so far this year.

Capcom Co., Ltd. and Fox Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.