Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Capcom (CCOEY) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Capcom Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.3%. As we can see, Capcom Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Guess (GES), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6%.

The consensus estimate for Guess' current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.1% this year, meaning that CCOEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Capcom Co., Ltd. and Guess as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.