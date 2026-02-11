Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Callaway Golf Company (CALY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Callaway Golf (CALY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Callaway Golf is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Callaway Golf is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALY's full-year earnings has moved 192.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CALY has moved about 25.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.6%. This means that Callaway Golf is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gray Media (GTN). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Gray Media's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Callaway Golf is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, meaning that CALY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gray Media belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved -10.2% year to date.

Callaway Golf and Gray Media could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

