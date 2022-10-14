Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caleres (CAL) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Caleres Inc. (CAL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Caleres Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CAL has returned 9.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 40.2%. This means that Caleres Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53%.

For World Wrestling Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 43.1% so far this year, so CAL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #175. The industry has moved -33.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Caleres Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.