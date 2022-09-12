Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caleres (CAL) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Caleres Inc. (CAL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caleres Inc. is one of 288 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Caleres Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAL's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CAL has returned 13.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -31.3%. This means that Caleres Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.4%.

For World Wrestling Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Caleres Inc. is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 31% so far this year, meaning that CAL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

World Wrestling Entertainment, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -24.6% so far this year.

Caleres Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





